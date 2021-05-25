No Amount of Ammunition Can Cure Insecurity If Hunger Persists, Okorocha Tells Buhari

Rochas Okorocha, the Senator representing Imo West has disclosed that injustice and poverty are the root causes of insecurity in Nigeria.

Okorocha further highlighted that no amount of ammunition can win the war against insecurity if the government failed to address poverty and injustice.

Okorocha made these remarks at the 2021 NBA -Spidel annual conference tagged: “The Role of Public Interest in Governance in Nigeria,” yesterday.

He said: “Let us not go out of here with the belief that Nigeria is finished. Nigeria is a great country and it can’t finish. New Nigeria will soon come.

“There is injustice and poverty in Nigeria. There is a cold relationship between poverty and insecurity. As long as these two evils of mankind have not been addressed, you might import all the equipment in this world to fight insurgency and banditry, it won’t yield any result.

“Our problem is injustice and poverty. I heard Governors Bala Muhammad and Rotimi Akeredolu speaking on ranching. I see it as injustice when a little boy travels about 1000 and 2000 kilometers as a herder on foot. For me, the injustice done to the boy is more than all this discussion put together.”

The Igbo-speaking southeast is Nigeria’s new zone of instability.

It adds to a long list of other security troubles, including jihadist violence in the northeast that has left 11 million people in need of aid; unchecked banditry in the northwest; piracy and organised crime in the Niger Delta; and pastoralist-farmer clashes in much of the rest of the country that have displaced hundreds of thousands of people.