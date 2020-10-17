No Casualties Reported As Tanker Explodes On Otedola Bridge | #OtedolaBridge

There was panic on Saturday on Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos State following a tanker explosion.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, confirmed the development.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

He said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery.

Oke-Osanyitolu said, “The Agency promptly responded to a fire outbreak after several distress calls were received from the control room at the above-mentioned address at around 0200hrs.

“On arrival at the incident scene, it was discovered that a 40fit containerized Truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger.

“It then collided with a tanker loaded with 33000 litres of PMS. The impact of the collision resulted in fire outbreak.”

He said there were no reported casualties.

He explained that a combination of responders have put out the fire.