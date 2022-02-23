Opposition All Set for No-Confidence Motion Against IK

Lahore ( The Breaking Times – Arshad Farooq Butt ) Opposition leaders have met at Shahbaz Sharif’s residence in Lahore. In the meeting, the opposition parties have taken important decisions regarding the no-confidence motion.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto, Shahbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani, Parliamentary Leader Syed Hassan Murtaza and others were present in the meeting. The opposition agreed that the no-confidence motion would be brought against the Prime Minister first.

Maulana Fazal ur Rehman met the Chaudhry brothers in a pleasant atmosphere. Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and Federal Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema received Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

During the conversation, Chaudhry Shujaat said that Maulana Sahib, you have made a big splash. In response to which Maulana Fazal ur Rehman said that your final decision was awaited. The matter would be settled soon after that.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that the opposition does not have enough numbers for no-confidence move. They are offering money to our MNAs.

Talking to a private media channel, Fawad Chaudhry has said that three MNAs, including a woman minority member of our party, have been offered money.

We had abolished the horse trading system but the opposition is reviving it. I challenge the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion in 24 hours.

According to the internal sources of Pakistan Muslim League N, Q League has agreed to cooperate with opposition on certain demands.