No Country in the world can boast of having enough ventilators— Nigeria’s Minister of Health

As Nigeria keeps fighting the COVID-19 virus, Nigeria’s Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire has announced that no country in the world can boast of having enough ventilators within their healthcare system.

A ventilator is a machine that aids sick patients who have the coronavirus in breathing. Since the coronavirus is a respiratory disease that affects the lungs, ventilators are what keep patients alive by pumping air into the patient’s airways.

Nigeria currently has less than 500 ventilators in the whole federation, which bothers Nigerians.

However, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja, on Monday the 26th of March, the Minister said the small numbers of ventilators in Nigeria shouldn’t be a cause for alarm as only one of the coronavirus cases in Nigeria requires the use of ventilator.“The question of ventilators; yes we are addressing it. There is no country in this world that has enough ventilators. Of all the cases we have had so far only one requires a ventilator. Some require just Oxygen. Probably less than four per cent of the cases we are dealing with require ventilators.

He stated;

“Government is also taking inventory of what each state requires. The number of ventilators you have in the country does not decide your survival rate”

The minister at the press briefing also added that efforts are being made to establish testing labs for the coronavirus disease across the following states in the country; Abakaliki, Kaduna, Kano, Maduguri, Port Harcourt and Sokoto within the next three weeks.