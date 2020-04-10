“No Funds Were Lost in the Fire at the Accountant General’s Office” Says Ministry Of Finance

The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning has debunked the Rumors that money was burnt in the event of the fire outbreak in the Accountant General’s office in Abuja.

The Ministry said that the Minister Of Finance Mrs Zainab Ahmed did not grant any press conference or interview and the fire out break was contained in two rooms before the fire was put out.

“The general public should take note. @zshamsuna did not grant a press conference or any interviews. No funds were lost in the fire at the Accountant Generals Office which was contained to two rooms. Donations are under N30b to date. This is pure mischief & should be disregarded”

The Ministry has therefore told Nigerians to disregard such news as no interview was granted and no funds were lost.