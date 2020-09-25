No Guarantee Any COVID-19 Vaccine In Development Will Function, WHO Chief Says

Chief, World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the agency are without guarantee that the developing COVID-19 vaccine will have desired effect on intending users.
The WHO Chief made this known at a virtual press briefing, he said the organization are unsure whether the COVID-19 vaccine undergoing development process will work.
“The chances of getting an effective and potent vaccine, depends immensely on the number of candidates we are opportune to test.
“From past experiences gathered concerning development of vaccines, we understand and know that not all will work, some will fail and others will thrive”, he continued.
Ghebreyesus further explained that the organization’s collaboration with Global Vaccine Alliance Group Gavi, as well as the Coalition for Pandemic Preparedness Innovations, CEPI, is aimed at distribution vaccine equitably and at am affordable price to desiring countries.
WHO confirmed that about 200 COVID-19 vaccines are undergoing clinical and preclinical testing.