No looters in my government — Uzodinma

Gvernor of Imo state, Hooe Uzodinma, says allegations of fraudulent practices against his administration is “nothing but a lie from the pit of hell”.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oguwike Nwachuku, the governor’s spokesman, said the allegations are from members of the previous administration headed by Emeka Ihedioha.

Nwachuku said Uzodinma’s government is not made up of looters but “credible Imo sons and daughters who have zero tolerance for criminality.”

He accused members of the previous administration of sowing discord among the people in order to paint the current government in bad light.

“The government of Imo State under Senator Hope Uzodinma is made up of credible Imo sons and daughters who have zero tolerance for criminality. The government is proud of such personnel who have the fear of God and are solely committed to the service of the good people of Imo State,” the statement read.

“The rumour, therefore, making the sounds on alleged looting in Imo State Government House is nothing but a lie from the pit of hell. The rumour is engineered by members of the previous administration and their agents who are experts in assets stripping. They are yet to come to terms with the fact that the era of looting of government property is gone forever with their ouster from government.

“Because criminals will always be criminals, they are seeing in the planned review of the case the sacked Emeka Ihedioha’s administration took before the Supreme Court and the adjournment as another window of opportunity to cause disaffection.

“Unfortunately, they did not know that they were only reminding Imo people of what they are noted for i.e. looting of public funds and assets stripping of government property. Under the government of Senator Uzodinma Imo people are happy that the looters they saw yesterday they will not see again today.”

The spokesman said the governor has confidence in those working with him and the “entire Imo workforce”.

He said those accusing the state government of fraud should “have their heads examined or better still have a rethink in their own interest.”