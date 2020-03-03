No mercy for rapists in Ekiti — Gov Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said on Tuesday that his administration would have no mercy on rapists and molesters in the state.

Fayemi said his administration had put in place the enabling legal framework that criminalises all abuse on women in the state, noting that the era when women were maltreated and subjugated was over in the state.

The governor made this known in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital while declaring open the 4th Ekiti Gender Summit with the theme, “Gender equality and women’s empowerment post-Beijing: Political will and impact”.

Fayemi said, “Our government is serious and thorough about the implementation and there is no mercy for whoever rapes, abuses, or molests any woman in Ekiti. The laws are there to take care of them. All the laws put in place to achieve this will be thoroughly implemented.”

The governor’s wife, Bisi Fayemi, who was also in attendance, said the current administration would painstakingly implement the Gender-Based Violence Prohibition Law, Equal Opportunities Law, Child Right Law and other legislation that protected the rights of the feminine gender in the state.