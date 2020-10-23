‘No Nation Wins Against Its Own People’ – Goodluck Jonathan Condemns Killings Of #EndSARS Protesters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan condemned Tuesday’s killing by military men of End SARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.

The former President also called for peace in a statement released on Friday, adding that no nation wins against its citizens.

He also noted that the use of deadly force against civilians just aggravates the tense situation; sympathizing further with the victim’s families who have lost their lives.

My heartfelt condolences to the families of young Nigerians who, as a result of the End SARS protests, lost their lives in the past few days.

“I pray that at this challenging time , God gives them the strength they need.

“I would like to let everyone know that nation-building is a joint activity that requires all patriotic citizens’ sincere efforts, whether old or young”, Jonathan explained.

“Our nation can not afford to lose the lives of our young people whom we are looking to take over the role of leadership.

“We also need to recognize that as leaders, a Nation can never win a war against its own people”, Jonathan hinted.

“I therefore totally oppose the use of deadly force against civilians because tense conditions just exacerbate this further.

“In our individual and national lives, we must all step away from battlegrounds to the middle ground.

This, I suppose, demonstrates the essence of democracy as well as events.

“I condemn any needless loss of life and encourage efforts to step up and ensure that there is no re-occurrence of such accidents”, he added.