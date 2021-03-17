No Need To Jubilate Over FG’s Promise to Rehabilitate PH Refinery – Wike

Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State has said that he was skeptical of the decision of the Federal Government to rehabilitate the Port Harcourt refinery, hence he will not rejoice.

Wike made this remark while answering questions as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics programme.

Wike further stated that the Federal Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari was used to making spurious promises, many of which he says are yet to see the light of day.

“We have had a lot of promises, we have had a lot of talks and nothing has materialized”.

