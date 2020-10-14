“No Nigerian Blood Needs To Be Spilled” — Jonathan Reacts To Ongoing #EndSARS Protests

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has reacted to the ongoing protests against police brutality, saying no life must be lost.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Jonathan wrote, “No Nigerian blood needs to be spilled or life lost during a peaceful protest that seeks to advance our country. We may hold different views on national issues, but there is no doubt that most people desire the same thing for Nigeria:

“…a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities. I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.”

…a place where we can all live out the full potential of our God-given abilities. I implore everyone to exercise restraint as we walk through these challenging times.

– GEJ — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) October 13, 2020

Since last week, thousands of youths have been protesting against police brutality, harassment and killings by policemen in Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt, Uyo, and other major cities.

According to Rights group, Amnesty International (AI), as of Monday 10 persons had been killed in the protests.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has set up the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team to replace the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).