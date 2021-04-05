No Nigerian Deserves Prison, Nnamdi Kanu Reacts to Owerri Attack

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has reacted to hoodlums attacking a correctional facility and releasing prisoners in Imo State.

The Biafran separatist leader in a tweet via his official Twitter account, opined that no one in Nigeria needs to be imprisoned if the killer herders and Boko Haram rebels can be apprehended, released, and rehabilitated, the same can be done with the country’s other prisoners.

The tweet reads: “If Miyetti Allah terror herdsmen and other murderous #Fulani groups, including Boko Haram insurgents can be arrested, freed and rehabilitated by this neo-colonial Fulanised @NGRPresident, then no single soul deserves to be in any prison in Nigeria”.

Nnamdi Okwu Kanu is a British Nigerian Biafra political activist. He is the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra.The main aim of IPOB is to create an independent state for the people of old Eastern Region of Nigeria through referendum. Kanu is the director of a UK registered radio station named Radio Biafra.