No Nigerian in China Infected With COVID-19 – Official

February 21, 2020
 

As China continues to fight the scourge of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Chinese officials on Thursday confirmed that no Nigerian resident in China has contacted the disease.

The Chinese government in its daily official newsletter on the status of the disease said 29 foreigners have been infected with the disease out of which 18 have been cured.

No Nigerian was among the infected foreigners.

“29 foreign citizens in China have been infected. Among them, 18 had recovered and were discharged from hospital, two were dead and nine are still under quarantine and treatment,” it stated.

