No Plan To Stop Former Governors Pensions – Okowa

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has said unlike Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, there are no plans by his administration to stop pensions of former governors and their deputies.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Asaba, Okowa said Sanwo-Olu, may have reasons to repeal theirs but there is an existing law in Delta state on pension for ex-governors and he does not intend to touch it.

According to the Governor, “there is an existing law in our State on what accrued to the governors and their deputies, that I do not want to touch.

“We are not thinking in that direction, my counterpart in Lagos State may have reasons he wants the law repealed but we in Delta don’t want to go into that.

“I don’t want to comment on the decision of the Lagos State Governor. Each state has the power to make a decision concerning its governance.”

On Tuesday, BREAKINGTIMES reported that Sanwo-Olu announced that a bill on the abrogation of pension for ex-governors in Lagos State would be sent to the House of Assembly in a few weeks for legislative approval.