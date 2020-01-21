No regret endorsing Obaseki’s second term – Danjuma

A member of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mrs Daisy Danjuma, on Monday said she had no regret supporting the second term bid of Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki.

Danjuma, had on Sunday in Lagos at a town hall meeting organised for Obaseki, threw her weight behind the second term bid of the governor.

She said she owed nobody any apology for endorsing the second term bid of the governor despite being a member of the PDP.

She said, “My comment on Obaseki’s endorsement is personal. I have the right to support whoever I choose to.

“I am a member of the PDP and I have never left the PDP or defect to any party like others. It is my right to free comment and that I have exercised.”

She was reacting to the statement by the PDP in Edo State, which expressed anger towards her endorsement.

The Publicity Secretary of the party in the state, Chris Nehikhare, said her endorsement was not a reflection of the PDP in the state.

He said, “Edo PDP hereby disassociates itself from all that transpired between Senator Daisy Ehanire-Danjuma and the governor.

“Being a member of the BOT confers some rights and privileges. It is an abuse of such rights and privileges to openly and publicly endorse a candidate of another party.

“This action calls for your resignation from such exalted position.

“The statement of endorsement is a morale-damper to the hard working, committed and loyal men, women and youths of the Edo PDP.”