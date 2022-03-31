No Trust Move : National Assembly Session Resumes after 3 days break

The most important session of the National Assembly of Pakistan has just begun after three days break. In which the entire members of the united opposition are present on their seats.

According to details, there are 172 members of the opposition alliance in the National Assembly. Among them 84 members of PML-N, 55 members of PPP, 14 members of MMA, one member of ANP, 4 members of BNP, 6 members of MQM, 4 members of BAP and 3 independent members are included.

The opposition has also submitted a request to extend the agenda of the National Assembly of Pakistan. The request said that the process of electing a new Prime Minister should also be made a part of the agenda with no confidence move. The United Opposition has also called for early voting in the National Assembly.

Breaking News : The National Assembly session was adjourned till April 3

The National Assembly of Pakistan session was adjourned till April 3. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Suri. The session will be resumed on Sunday 11:30AM. Deputy Speaker said no one is serious about asking questions and keep asking for voting on No Confidence Motion against Imran Khan.