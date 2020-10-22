Nobody Removed The CCTV Security Cameras At Lekki Toll Gate — Says Governor @jidesanwoolu

The CCTV security cameras at Lekki Toll gate were not removed during the shooting of EndSARS protesters by armed uniformed security agents at the toll gate on Tuesday, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has said.

Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Thursday, during an interview on ARISE TV.

The governor said he has seen footages from the cameras and they will be made available to the judicial panel and the public.

He stated that the cameras that were removed before the shooting, were “low-level cameras that pick car tags when they approach the toll gate”.

“Nobody removed the security cameras at Lekki Toll gate. They are intact,” the governor said.

Before the shooting, images emerged of a staff in the uniform of Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCCL), removing some cameras from the toll gate.

According to Amnesty International (AI), at least 12 people were killed by soldiers and police in two locations in the city.

The Nigerian army has dismissed the reports as false.