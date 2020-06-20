“Nobody Should Be Arrogant About Power” Secondus Says, As He Welcomes Obaseki 

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus has charged the Governor of Edo state Godwin Obaseki to see his entry into the PDP as an act of God adding that there is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who knows God.



In a statement released by his media office Secondus adviced the governor to ensure that his attitude be guided by the rules of the party to main peace and progress.



According to him, Obaseki would soon realize that he did not make mistake in his decision as this is a party of “responsible people who respect and appreciate intellect and work by the rules and constitution of the party.



Secondus said “There is nothing to be arrogant about power for anyone who know God and here in PDP we are guided by this fact.

The National Chairman who received the new member at the National Working Committee, NWC meeting at the party’s legacy House campaign office in Maitama Abuja announced to him that before his arrival they deliberated and approved his application for waiver for him and his deputy.



Secondus said that as a party that is guided by rules, the application came from his ward in Edo state and was recommended and endorsed by the other various organs of the party in the state.

“By the waiver he and his deputy can vote and be voted for in the party”, Secondus said.

In his response Governor Obaseki after receiving the waiver thanked God for providing him the opportunity of today saying that he is happy to have made this decision.

He said,” From what I saw in Benin City today after I joined this party, the increased goodwill, the excitement of the people from all works of life from their balcony, I told myself no wonder.

According to Obaseki since he made his contact with the party he has realized the difference, he met true democrats with positive disposition and cohesion who listens and tries to understand you.

Continuing he said, “What I have seen here is a far cry from the confusion and commotion from the other side and left me to wonder Why I didn’t have this opportunity before now

“When I met the National Chairman Prince Secondus, I was shocked at his humility and unassuming dispositions, how he told me he would consult because the decision will come from the my people not him but where I am coming from the other side it wasn’t so.

Governor Obaseki assured the PDP leaders of his full cooperation, “what am bringing, am coming with freshness, I am going to lead a campaign at all level to enhance the membership of this party in the state.

The governor told the party leaders that the challenge ahead for the country is worrisome following the effect of COVID-19 that has disrupted the soci-political and economic live of the World.

“The road ahead is not going to be easy with the obvious fall in oil revenue which our economy depend on but I want to assure you that with me you have an equipped person with the energy”, he said

Earlier Obaseki had joined the PDP in his Ward in Benin City and visited the PDP state Secretariat in Benin City before coming to Abuja to meet with the Nwc to collect his waiver.