Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas dies in hotel room in Abia

Nollywood actor, Frank Dallas is reportedly dead. He died on Wednesday February 19 in his hotel room in Abia State while attending a summit.

In a statement released by the Actors’ Guild of Nigeria (AGN) PRO Monalisa Chinda-Coker, it was gathered that the President of the Guild, Mr. Emeja Rollas cancelled all official activities for three days to mourn the late actor.

The statement read;

”With heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu. “The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared three days of National mourning and prayers accross all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.’ “In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days. “State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020. “Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family. May his gentle Soul rest in peace.”

Nollywood actor, Charles Inojie also confirmed the actor’s death via Instagram. He wrote;