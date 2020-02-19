Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni is dead

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni has died.

The actress died on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Calabar, Cross River State. Her daughter, Augusta Akomolafe confirmed the actress’ death to the National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

Oseni was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the organization is mourning her demise.