0 comments

Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni is dead

by on February 19, 2020
 

Veteran Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni has died.

The actress died on Monday, February 17, 2020, in Calabar, Cross River State. Her daughter, Augusta Akomolafe confirmed the actress’ death to the National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

Oseni was a member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) and the organization is mourning her demise. 

Nollywood actress, Patience Oseni dies

READ  Fresh details on how APC leader Tinubu ‘begged’ Abacha for appointment, Bode George Reveals
Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria


Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 