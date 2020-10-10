Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus Challenges Nigerians In Diaspora On #EndSARS Protest

As the calls and protests to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squads (SARS) of Nigerian Police gets intensified, Nollywood Actress, Stella Damasus has called on Nigerians living abroad to “rise up and speak against the madness by SARS.”

The hashtag #EndSARS, #EndSarsNow has continued to trend on Twitter as young people shared their stories, photos and videos that they allege show men in Nigeria police uniforms searching their cars and harassing them.

Stella in a tweet said if #BlackLivesMatter can be taken seriously in America, then #EndSARS should not be an exemption.

“Calling on every nigerian in the diaspora to rise up and speak against the madness by SARS. If we can be shouting about #BlackLivesMatter in America we must shout about #EndSARS #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsNow,” the actress tweeted.

Calling on every nigerian in the diaspora to rise up and speak against the madness by SARS. If we can be shouting about #BlackLivesMatter in America we must shout about #EndSARS #EndSARSImmediately #EndSarsNow — Stella Damasus (@stelladamasus) October 9, 2020

The Nigerian police force had responded to the public outcry last Sunday by banning the unit from carrying out any stop-and-search activities.

Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, in a statement said SARS, as well as other tactical police units, are now prohibited from “carrying out routine patrols and other conventional low-risk. duties — stop and search duties, checkpoints, mounting of roadblocks, traffic checks, etc — with immediate effect.

“Voices and complaints on the issues of unprofessional conducts by some SARS operatives have been heard very loudly and clearly.”