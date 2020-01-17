Dr Kingsley Obiorah, Nominated As Deputy Governor Of CBN — By Koko Nkanor

Dr Kingsley Isitua Obiora’s name has been sent to the Senate by Nigerian Ruler, Buhari, for confirmation as the new Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Dr Obiora, a 43 year old economist will upon confirmation by the Senate, become the youngest person to head the economic policy directorate and will succeed Joseph Nnanna who retires on February 2nd, 2020.

Dr Obiora holds a Bachelors degree of Education in Economics and Statistics which he obtained from the University of Benin in 1999. He also possesses a Masters degree in Economics with distinction which he got from the University of Ibadan in 2002 and a Doctorate in Monetary and International Economics also gotten from the University of Ibadan in 2007.

He was a junior researcher for the Centre for Econometric and Allied Research (CEAR), University of Ibadan from 2003 – 2006. He served as an Economist for the West African Monetary Institute in Accra, Ghana from 2006-2007 and was also an Economist for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, USA from 2007-2016. He was the Technical Adviser for the National Economic Management Team, Abuja, Nigeria from 2011 – 2014 and served as Special Assistant to the Chief Economic Advisers Office within that same period. He was Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the CBN Governor, Abuja, Nigeria from 2014 – 2018 and is currently the Alternate Executive Director in International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC, United States.

Dr Obiora has contributed to the preparation of several Presidential speeches, economic updates, reviews and notes for various Presidential retreats. He has led various teams to author several books targeted at revealing numerous economic reforms in Nigeria. He received a personal letter of Commendation in 2014 from President Goodluck Jonathan for his various accomplishments.

Over the years, Dr Obiora has played major roles in aiding development of the country’s economic policies in various fronts. His recommendation is laudable considering his impressive economic background and vast knowledge of economic policies and development and will help in structuring economic monetary and fiscal policies that will boost Nigeria’s economy.

Koko Nkanor,

Financial Analyst,

Hash Economy