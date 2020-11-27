North East Governors Meet To Resolve Security Issues

By Adejumo Enock

Northeast Governors met in Yola, Adamawa State capital to discuss issues of kidnapping and insurgency ravaging most of its states.

The Host Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri in his speech called on other governors to prioritize security issues and also rally against other issues that are setting the subregion back.

The Governor also stressed the need to work so as to empty camps currently occupied by internally displaced persons (IDPs) through a strict fight against insurgency, adding that a collaborative effort against kidnapping in the region will allow residents go about their daily activities without the fear of being kidnapped.

Similarly, the Chairman of the North East Governor’s Forum, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State said insecurity is the most alarming common concern of the region.

He added that the most devastating security challenge encountered in the region is unending Boko Haram insurgency which has destroyed the socio- economic life of the people and has also displaced hundreds of thousands of residents across the North East region.

While addressing his colleagues, The Governor of Borno said, “Your Excellencies, the challenges we face collectively and individually are enormous but not insurmountable, especially if we approach the challenges in a concerted manner.”

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Taraba State Governor, Ishaku Darius were all at the meeting.