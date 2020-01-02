North Korea is no longer bound by Nuclear test moratorium – Kim Jong-Un

North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un has ?said his country no longer felt bound by its self-imposed moratorium on testing nuclear weapons and long-range ballistic missiles.

Kim also said the world would witness a new strategic weapon “in the near future,” according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea has not conducted a long-range missile test or a nuclear test in more than two years since Kim announced his moratorium at a time when he hoped negotiations with the United States and his budding personal relationship with President Trump would prompt the United States to begin lifting crippling sanctions.

North Korea had set a December 31st deadline for the United States to make at least some concessions, complaining that its 18 months of diplomacy with President Trump had yielded limited results.

During a party meeting on Tuesday, Kim said his country “will shift to a shocking actual action” that will make the United States “pay for the pains sustained by our people,” the North Korean news agency said.