North Korea’s Leader, Kim Jong Un, Makes Public Appearance After Death Rumours

May 2, 2020
 

After Rumours about a death due to a botched heart surgery, North Korea’s News Media ( KNCA) reports Kim Jong Un opening a fertilizer plant in a public appearance on Friday.

On April 25th, American Celebrity News Agency, TMZ reported that Kim Jong Un may be dead due to a failed surgery.

Rumours of his death emerged after he missed a ‘ Day of The Sun’s ceremony to celebrate his Grandfather.

Kim Jong Un made his first public appearance after 2 weeks in the City of Suncheon.

Mr Kim was seen cutting a ribbon to celebrate the factory’s opening.

The Korean Central News Agency ( KCNA), reported:

People who were attending the event burst into thunderous cheers of ‘hurrah’

This is not the first time Kim Jong Un has been away from the Public eye in weeks.

In 2014, he was missing for 40 data after reports emerged of an ankle operation from the South Korean Intelligence Agency.

