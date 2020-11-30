Northen Governors Express Shock Over Killings Of 43 Borno Farmers

Jide Adeyemi

The Northern Governors Forum has described the killing of 43 rice farmers in Zabarmari, Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents as one killing too many.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, made the condemnation on Sunday in Jos, in a statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Macham.

The forum said the entire country is deeply saddened by the gruesome killing of the Innocent rice farmers who committed no crime, except to go to the farm to earn their living.

Governor Lalong said the tragic incident is a great setback to the efforts of Nigeria to attain domestic sufficiency in rice production as well as food security.

He said the Forum has consistently worked with the Federal Government, security agencies and local support groups to ensure that farmers are protected in order to enable them carry out farming activities.

Lalong said despite this condemnable act, the Forum will not relent in its support to security agencies to deal decisively with the terrorists and other criminals.

The Governor of Plateau state commiserated with the families of the deceased farmers as well as the people and government of Borno State over the unfortunate incident.