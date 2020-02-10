Northern Elders Forum is Ango Abdullahi’s one-man army, says Femi Adesina

The regime says the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) is a body that lacks credible membership.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Femi Adesina, regime spokesman, described NEF as a “one-man army” and accused Ango Abdullahi, NEF chairman, of showing antipathy against Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari before the 2019 election.

Adesina said this is in response to a statement issued by NEF flaying the ruler over insecurity and poverty in the country.

“Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF,” he said.

“It is a quasi-organization that boasts of no credible membership, and its leader is akin to a General without troops.

“Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Muhammadu Buhari and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

“NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation. They don’t need a paper tiger to tell them anything.”