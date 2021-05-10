Northern Elders Forum Joins Call For Buhari’s Impeachment

Following his inability to solve Nigeria’s insecurity problem, the Northern Elders Forum, NEF, has joined Nigerians in the call for President Muhammadu Buhari’s impeachment.

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, NEF spokesman, who spoke during an interview on AIT’s, Monday morning, said the nation cannot wait two more years for Buhari to address the issues of insecurity.

Baba-Ahmed said those who have the constitutional responsibility to protect Nigeria must realise that the country is in a dire state and do something other than making promises.

According to him, the second option is for citizens to get together and decide to do something.

His words: “The third option is that those leaders who are failing will recognize the fact that they are the problem and resign because they clearly have nothing to offer in terms of leadership.

“As our democratic system provides, those with the responsibility to get them off should impeach those who are failing. If the president can’t deliver, he should be impeached.

“We don’t have a national assembly that appears to have the levels of patriotism and concern beyond partisan politics to realise that when this roof falls, it also falls on their heads.

“Partisanship is so pronounced that the people we elected and sent to Abuja think they serve the president rather than the Nigerian people.”