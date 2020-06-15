Northern Elders: Mixed Reactions As NEF Calls Out Presidency, Adesina Reacts

The hashtag #Northern Elders has gained momentum on twitter as Nigerians continue to react to the statement issued by the Northern Elders Forum, NEF.

The Northern Elders Forum, NEF, had in a statement berated the Federal Government and Northern governors effort in tackiling the security situation of the area while alledging that the parties mentioned have lost control in protecting people of the region.

Chairman of the forum Professor Ango Abdullahi said Northern governors appear not capable of upholding the constitutional duty they swore to protect the lives and property of the people adding that they need to take affirmative action against the high rate of insecurity in the north.

Part of the statment reads,

“Recent escalation of attacks by bandits, rustlers and insurgents leave the only conclusion that the people of the North are now completely at the mercy of armed gangs who roam towns and villages at will, wreaking havoc.

“It would appear that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and governors have lost control over the imperatives of protecting people of the North, a constitutional duty that they swore to uphold.

“The situation is getting worse literally by the day. Bandits and insurgents appear to sense a huge vacuum in political will and capacity which they exploit with disastrous consequences on communities and individuals.

“It is no exaggeration to say that the people of the North have never experienced this level of exposure to criminals who attack, kill, maim, rape, kidnap, burn villages and rustle cattle, while President Buhari issues threats and promises that have no effect

Responding to the outcry by NEF, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode tweeted,

No-one in Nigeria has supported the barbaric savagery of the Fulani herdsmen more than Prof. Ango Abdullahi. He is even more of an extreeme hegemonist, religious bigot and ethnic supremacist than @MBuhari. He deserved what he got from @FemAdesina and the Presidency today. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) June 15, 2020

Other Nigerians also expressed their feelings in the various tweets below;

Northern elders forum finally found their voice. They just issued a statement calling Buhari is a complete failure. pic.twitter.com/qGRS8WPXRQ — Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) June 15, 2020

"You Have Failed Us, Enough Is Enough" – Northern Elders Forum Tells Buhari.



As if he wasn't a failure when they re-elected him in 2019? 🙄 No wonder Femi Adesina called them "paperweight". 😂



Buhari is an agent of MENTAL CHANGE BY PAIN, let him do his job please dear elders. — AyeMojubar (@ayemojubar) June 15, 2020

Killings/Insecurity: “You have failed us” Northern Elders Forum to President @MBuhari. The Elders Forum is only re-echoing what the @OfficialPDPNig & other well meaning Nigerians have been saying. This @OfficialAPCNg is the greatest scam in the history of this great country @UN pic.twitter.com/W5zDAoyPK6 — ibu thomas🇳🇬 (@Hailfinger1) June 14, 2020

The whole nation have rejected him including his own state people and the Northern Elders Forum.



GCFR shouldn't be a gift you dash out emotionally, it should be a reward for those with proven track records regardless of tribe.



Sadly, your Next Level remains 3 more years. 😂 — AyeMojubar (@ayemojubar) June 15, 2020

Responding to the group, the Presidency through Special Adviser on Media, Femi Adesina, said Mr Abdullahi was only speaking for himself, describing him as “a mere irritant and featherweight”.

“We are not surprised by this latest statement from Prof. Abdullahi, and our past position on what his group represents remains unchanged: a mere irritant and featherweight.”

“The former vice chancellor signed the statement under the banner of Northern Elders Forum ,NEF, Hearing that title, you would think the body was a conglomeration of true elders. But the truth is that NEF is just Ango Abdullahi, and Ango Abdullahi is NEF”, Adesina said.

“Before the 2019 presidential election, the one-man army called NEF had shown its antipathy against President Buhari, and its preference for another candidate. They all got beaten together.

“NEF is merely waving a flag that is at half-mast. President Buhari steadily and steadfastly focuses on the task of retooling Nigeria, and discerning Nigerians know the true state of the nation, he added.