Not Every Woman Wants Marriage From A Relationship— Toni Tone

Nollywood actress, Toni Tones wants people to understand that women don’t have to have kids or get married to be regarded as successful or fulfilled.

The actress shared her thoughts on what most women want in a series of tweet on Thursday as a follow-up to a tweet thread on how not every woman wants marriage from a relationship.

Not every woman wants marriage from a relationship. Sometimes women just want to be in a relationship with someone they can have fun with, explore the world with, cook with, eat with, learn with, grow with, sleep with. Till they don’t want to anymore 🤷🏾‍♀️ — TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne) January 29, 2020

According to Toni Tones, women do not have to follow the status quo which includes waiting till after marriage to have sex, having kids only after marriage and doing what others want them to do.

She wrote, “People are quick to assume they know what I want with my life because I defend the decisions of other women. If I say “some women don’t want kids and that’s okay”, that doesn’t mean I never want kids. It means I recognise all women are entitled to make their own life choices.

“I have a big platform and I know this. So sometimes I use it to speak up on behalf of friends, family, or even strangers. What I share isn’t always reflective of how I live my life or the decisions I make/will make. I just share what I think needs to be read or known.

“Women don’t always have to follow the status quo. Women don’t have to have kids or get married. Women don’t have to wait till marriage to have sex. Women should always have autonomy over their own body. Women don’t have to do what you want them to do.

Tones had earlier done a thread on how not every woman wants marriage from a relationship. In the thread, she wrote “Not every woman wants marriage from a relationship. Sometimes women just want to be in a relationship with someone they can have fun with, explore the world with, cook with, eat with, learn with, grow with, sleep with. Till they don’t want to anymore.

“Some women aren’t ready for marriage but they still value romantic relationships. Others don’t want marriage whatsoever. As long as that is communicated to the person they’re in a relationship with, who are you to judge.

“I’m going to stress the communication element because this is what makes the difference. Entering a relationship with someone and not being clear or honest about your wants is the problem. That’s when you waste peoples time. Be transparent and truthful. Don’t string people along.”