“Nothing Must Happen To Modupe Odele” — Nigerians Condemn Alleged Seizure Of #EndSARS Promoter @Mochievous’s International Passport, Travel Documents

BREAKINGTIMES has learnt that the International Passport and travel documents of one of the front-liners of #EndSARS protests, Modupe Odele, was reportedly seized at the airport last night

Nigerians on social media (Twitter) have reacted to the development.

@juiciestofjays wrote: “nothing must happen to Modupe Odele.”

@The_Jonathanian wrote: “ENDSARS 2 LOADING…

“They arrested Modupe Odele @Mochievous, seized her passport & travel documents.

“For what exactly, for helping to organise legal services for arrested peaceful #EndSARS protesters?

“We shall not allow this intimidation & harassment to stand.”

@iamohanyere wrote: “Nothing must happen to Modupe Odele. The government of Nigeria should be advised. #EndSARS”

@_ebunoluwaA: “How can you stop someone at the airport and seize her passport without any offense.I cannot believe these people. Sigh. Total abuse of power by the government is so exhausting. I really hate it in Nigeria Nothing must happen to Modupe Odele. #FreeMoesexy”

