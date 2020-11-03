“Nothing Must Happen To Modupe Odele” — Nigerians Condemn Alleged Seizure Of #EndSARS Promoter @Mochievous’s International Passport, Travel Documents
BREAKINGTIMES has learnt that the International Passport and travel documents of one of the front-liners of #EndSARS protests, Modupe Odele, was reportedly seized at the airport last night
Nigerians on social media (Twitter) have reacted to the development.
See reactions below:
@juiciestofjays wrote: “nothing must happen to Modupe Odele.”
@The_Jonathanian wrote: “ENDSARS 2 LOADING…
“They arrested Modupe Odele @Mochievous, seized her passport & travel documents.
“For what exactly, for helping to organise legal services for arrested peaceful #EndSARS protesters?
“We shall not allow this intimidation & harassment to stand.”
@iamohanyere wrote: “Nothing must happen to Modupe Odele. The government of Nigeria should be advised. #EndSARS”
@_ebunoluwaA: “How can you stop someone at the airport and seize her passport without any offense.I cannot believe these people. Sigh. Total abuse of power by the government is so exhausting. I really hate it in Nigeria Nothing must happen to Modupe Odele. #FreeMoesexy”