“Nothing succeeds like success”— President Buhari Congratulates AfDB’s Adesina On Reelection

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday extended congratulations to recently reelected President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akin Adesina.

Buhari congratulated him in person:

“Today I congratulated him in person on winning re-election to a second and final term in office. Nothing succeeds like success. He has been very supportive of our administration, and I wish him all the best in this second term”.

The President’s official Twitter account carried a statement praising Adesina for being ‘a good Nigerian’, lauding him as ‘competent’.

“In 2015, Akin Adesina was a Minister with the PDP government, and I belonged to the APC. I fully supported him for the AfDB Presidency that first time, because he’s a good Nigerian. He proved to be competent, made us proud, and I was delighted to recommend him the second time”, the president said.