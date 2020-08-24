NPC Appointments: Buhari Bows To Pressure, Replaces Christian Nominee With A Muslim 

President Muhammadu Buhari has bowed to pressure from powerful forces within his cabinet to replace Ali Silas Agara a Christian from Nasarawa State nominated as Chairman of the National Population Commission, NPC, in March with Kura Isa, a Muslim from Kano State.



Breaking Times had on Sunday reported that details made available by Human Rights Lawyer and Activist Abdul Mahmud emerged that some top government officials in President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration were planning to prevail on the President to upturn the appointment of Ali Silas Agara as the chairman of the National Population Commission.

But in a twist the President dropped the nomination of Agara and replaced him with Alhaji Kwara Nasir Isa an Hausa- Fulani from Nasarawa State.

The president’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari and the governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule were fingered as the two opposing forces who will stop at nothing to see that Agara is not sworn into office.

Barely 24 hours after, Buhari has now appointed a Muslim Kwara Nasir Isa to replace Agara who was waiting to be sworn in while downgrading Agara the Christian appointee to Commissioner.

As clearly stated, the challenge the duo had with Agara had nothing to do with his competence, qualification or other necessary factors but just religious bias for not being a Muslim.

These officials in a heated plot prevailed on the President not to appoint a Christian into such position knowing how sensitive the office is to the commision and by extension the entire country.



Yesterday Breaking Times reported that findings revealed that these officials were not comfortable with the appointment of Agara because he as a Christian from Nasarawa State might not be the best decision for the position knowing how sensitive the issues of population is to a nation like Nigeria.

The President who reserves the constitutional right to elect the chairman and members of the board had in March appointed Agara and seven others to serve the commission for the next five years.

Below is the memo showing the President’s initial nomination that had Ali Silas Agara as the chairman of the of the commission and the updated one that showed the name of the person he has been replaced with following a plot by Sule the governor of his home state and Gambari, the president’s Chief of Staff.



