NPFL Will Kick Off December 27, Says Sports Minister Dare

By Onwuka Gerald
The youth and sports Minister, Sunday Dare on Friday, said the Nigerian Professional Football League, (NPFL) is set to start on December 27.
According to him, “The
league like all other football leagues in the world was stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, even as other Leagues in the world came back without fans, the Nigerian League has remained shut”.n;
Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare gave the confirmation on Friday while briefing reporters at the National Stadium, Surulere in Lagos; he said that the NPFL will restart on December 27.
The Minister disproved that Nigerian football was not dead, but instead agreed that interest in Nigerian football has diminished.
Minister Dare noted that the right things in the League concerning Club licensing and financial regulations must be obeyed.
His words, “The problem of not beginning the League outside the COVID-19 pandemic is on their part, the organisers. We have since been waiting for them. We’re meeting with the NFF and NPFL to sort things out”.
Dare further stressed that the number of teams ready must be known, and those that have fulfilled the necessary regulations to kick start the league. We will start with the number of teams who have obeyed the rules. December 27 is sacrosanct.