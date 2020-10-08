NRC Set To Commence Hourly Train Services From Abuja To Kaduna

The Nigerian Railway Corporation,NRC, has announced plans to begin hourly train services from Abuja to Kaduna State all the days of the week.

Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Tolu Ogunlesi disclosed this on Thurday via his twitter handle.

“Joined the Managing Director, Freeborn Okhiria NRC on an unscheduled tour of the Idu Railway Station. Updates on eTicketing deployment and the promised hourly trains (Abuja-Kaduna) coming. Stay tuned”, he tweeted.

Currently for the Abuja/Kaduna route, the trains make a total of four trips daily as some passengers continue to complain of its limited capacity to satisfy the number of people who want to use that medium of Transportation daily.

Okhiria was on Wednesday reappointed as the Managing Director of the NRC by President Muhammadu Buhari after his appointment on October 24, 2016, and will continue for the next our years .

Recall that the incessant activities of bandits and kidnappers on the Abuja, Kaduna road had caused commuters to abandon road transportation and embrace the railway, which they now she as a safer alternative to the road.