Nigeria Afrobeat singer Wizkid had earlier engaged in a music hits clash with Jamaican singer Vybez Kartel which was hosted by Nosignal brand to keep entertainment lovers busy during this COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Wizkid has made a lot of waves and successful runs in his career; refining the genres of Afro-pop and (particularly) Afrobeat. He has well over 60 awards as at May 2020.

Vуbz Каrtеl on the other hand is a Jamaican cеlеbrіtу іnvоlvеd іn рlауіng muѕіс, rесоrd рrоduсtіоn, аnd еntrерrеnеurѕhір. Ѕоmе реорlе аlѕо knоw hіm bу а nісknаmе, Wоrl Воѕѕ. Не іѕ bеѕt knоwn wоrldwіdе аѕ оnе оf thе mоѕt ѕkіllеd lуrісіѕtѕ іn thе wоrld. Не іѕ hіghlу rесоgnіѕеd рrіmаrіlу іn thе dаnсеhаll muѕіс іnduѕtrу.

Organized by a black owned online station on Twitter, the battle saw Wizkid and the Jamican singer battle it out. 10 different songs from both artistes were lined up against each other and the winner was decided by polls.

The show was a clash of laughter as Wizkid won the whole 10/10 slots allocated to him and Vybz Kartel.

This means that Wizkid is better than him in Afrobeat songs.

Last week, it was Burna boy Vs Popcaan. Buena boy won the battle against the Jamaican.