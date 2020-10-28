NSCDC Dismisses Officer For Joining ‘Hoodlums’ To Loot #COVID19 Palliatives In Abuja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC) has dismissed one of its officer identified for joining the hoodlums in looting Covid-19 palliatives in Gwagwalada.

The officer was identified as Corps Assistant Illiya Ibrahim of the Gwagwalada Division Abuja.

This was contained in a statement released on Tuesday by Ekunola Gbenga, Media Assistant to the Commandant General NSCDC, Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu.

It said Ibrahim’s dismissal was approved after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee.

The statement reads, “The recommendation was given after the officer was charged under the public service rule which is related to unbecoming conduct of officers.

“This disciplinary measure was taken after a series of investigations and deliberations by the junior disciplinary committee and recommendations were made to the management.”

However, the CG appreciated officers and men of the Corps, including members of the public for providing useful information that has “continued to assist the Corps in identifying unfit individuals within the ranks for appropriate action.”