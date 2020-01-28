0 comments

NSCDC nabs Eight for selling JAMB forms above price

by on January 28, 2020
 

The Lagos State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, has arrested eight men for selling the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board forms above the official price of N4,700.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, the Lagos State Commandant, Mr Cyprian Otoibhi, stated that the suspects sold each form between N6,500 and N8,000.

Otoibhi said the suspects – Bamiro Oluwaseun, Subair Adewale,  Oshikoya Segun, Victor Faith, Olayinka Oluwashina, Elvis Okarafor, Igwoku Luckson, and Ajetumobi Olufemi – were arrested during a joint operation with JAMB officials.

According to him, the suspects were operating their cyber cafes within Ikotun in the Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “A thorough investigation by the Lagos Command of the NSCDC revealed that the cyber cafes being operated by the suspects were not on the list of centres accredited by JAMB to sell its forms.’’

READ  Foreign Interference or not, I will not step down before Supreme Court ruling - Jammeh

It was learnt that JAMB approved only 71 centres to sell its forms in the state.

Otoibhi stated that the NSCDC officials went to the cyber cafes and disguised as prospective applicants.

Nation, News

JAMBJoint Admissions and Matriculation BoardNSCDC

Seun Adeuyi


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 