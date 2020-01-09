NUC split Mass Communication into Seven different degrees

The National Universities Commission (NUC) said it has unbundled Mass Communication programme in universities into seven separate degree programmes. The commission said this was done to meet the growing demand. The development is expected to take effect from 2020 admissions into Nigerian universities. Information reaching news desk has it that the Director of Corporate Affairs of the Commission, Ibrahim Yakassai, in a phone interview on Wednesday night, said the commission unbundled mass communication by breaking it into seven programmes. “We did not phase mass communication out,” he said. According to him, mass communication will still be still a course for universities but any university who wants to offer specialised courses can do so in Public Relations, Advertising, cinematography, broadcasting, film and multimedia studies, development communications studies, information and media studies as degree courses.
- Journalism & Media Studies
- Public Relations
- Advertising
- Broadcasting
- Film & Multimedia Studies
- Development Communication Studies
- Information & Media Studies
