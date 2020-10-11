NUJ Seek Ways To Help Curb The Activities Of AMAC Taskforce

Following rising complaints by motorist and residents on the activities of the Abuja Municipal Area Council, AMAC, taskforce, the the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, FCT Council has announced that it will hold a town hall meeting with relevant stakeholders and residents to see how they can manage the operations of the group.

Many residents and motorist in AMAC have innocently fallen victims to these group of people, these individuals are forced to part away with huge sums of money as bail ranging from N10,000, NUJ noted.

In a Press statement jointly signed by Secretary of Council and Chairman of the Planning Committee, Ochiaka Ugwu and Omeiza Ajayi, on Sunday, they stated that the meeting will hold on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the NUJ FCT Council secretariat, Utako by 10am.

According to the Union, the town hall meeting has become imperative following widespread complaints by motorists alleging abuse, extortion, intimidation and sometimes physical abuse by operatives/officials of the AMAC Taskforce/Marshal.

It said, “Based on the Constitutional guarantee in Chapter 22 of the 1999 Constitution (As Amended) the NUJ FCT views it as expedient to organize a town hall meeting to review the strategies of the AMAC Taskforce/marshal and develop interventions to ensure that key stakeholders are engaged and informed on their activities.

“It is also aimed at finding answers to burning issues which if not properly addressed and timely, too, could adversely impact on the fragile security situation in the territory.

“It is important to state that interfacing with stakeholders is essential in ensuring that citizens’ rights are protected while assisting the taskforce to carry out its assignment within the ambit of the law.”

It further stressed that the “NUJ remains committed as ever to ensuring that any act to suppress or infringe on peoples’ right will pass neither unnoticed nor unquestioned.

“We are confident that as a watchdog we will systematically monitor the conduct of government at all levels and set agenda for good governance.”