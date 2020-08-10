NUPENG Calls Off Strike After Talks With Lagos Government

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, has suspended its planned strike action in Lagos State.

NUPENG had said until the the issues of extortion and harassment of its members are addressed it will have no other option than to proceed with the strike.

Their decision was made known in a joint communique signed by the Lagos Commissioner of Energy and Mineral Resources, Olalere Odusote, and NUPENG Deputy National President, Solomon Kilanko.

It reads, “The Lagos State Government met today with the representatives of NUPENG, which agreed to call off its strike immediately.

On the decisions of lagos state security commitment to members of NUPENG it said, “Area boys the menace of area boys will be handled by relevant government agencies and a dedicated phone number will be established, within next week to ensure the petroleum products transporters have prompt access to security agencies.

“Lagos State Government will immediately set up a standing Committee to relate with the Union on an ongoing basis to address any issue as they arise.”

The National President of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, had in a statement issued on Friday directed tanker drivers to begin the withdrawal of their services as from 12:midnight on Monday.

According to him even after the appeals, the government still failed to respond to them to allow members carry on their business effectively.

“The entire rank and file members of the Union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonized by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos State and are left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until Lagos State Government and other relevant Stakeholders address these critical challenges” he said

“We cannot afford to fold our arms while our members are being consistently and continually extorted, intimidated, harassed and victimized by different groups and segments in Lagos”.