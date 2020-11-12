NUPENG Kicks Against PENGASSAN’s Strike

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers have frowned at the on-going strike by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria over the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System.

Alex Agwanwor, The National Treasurer of NUPENG announced this in Port Harcourt recently.

Agwanwor and Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, Rivers State chapter, explained that their have been sufficient import and storage of petroleum products by petrol moguls to prevent scarcity of petrol in Port Harcourt and its environs.

“However, before this time, we had made proper arrangement in terms of mobilising our members who are the tanker drivers to make sure there is enough availability of petroleum products to cushion the shortage in importation of petroleum products within this period in order to avert any form of scarcity”, he said.

Alex however said, NUPENG have been holding meetings with Federal Government to put stop to the strike by their sister union (PENGASSAN).

The Chairman therefore urged Federal Government to urgently address the issues raised by PENGASSAN to avoid a sympathy strike from NUPENG.

“members of the public, especially those in Port Harcourt and its environs, not to go into panic buying in anticipation of petrol scarcity. Tanker drivers had been encouraged to double their distribution channels,” he urged.