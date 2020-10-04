NUPENG, PENGASSAN To Withdraw Their Services From Chevron For Sacking Workers

Leaders of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas, NUPENG, and the Petroelum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria PENGASSAN have directed their members in Chevron to withdraw their services from the company following the company’s decision to sack about 600 people from its workforce.

In a statement jointly signed by NUPENG’S President, Mr Williams Akporeha, and the President, PENGASSAN, Festus Osifo on Sunday, they directed that the members commence a total shut down of the company’s operations.

The statement reads, “Chevron management on October 1st, notified about 2,000 of its employees that their services were no longer required.

“They had asked employees who were still interested in working with them to apply afresh.

“This development runs contrary to Nigeria’s laws regulating the Oil and Gas industry as it does not protect our national interest.

“We call on the Federal Government to call Chevron Management to order, otherwise we can no longer guarantee industrial peace in the oil and gas sector.

“Here is our fatherland and we have a labour law that regulates the activities of organisations in Nigeria; this law cannot be breached; We must follow the process.

“This is an imperialist agenda that must not be allowed to stay; most especially as we have just finished celebrating our 60th independence as a sovereign country”.