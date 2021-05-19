NUPENG Threatens to Embark on Nationwide Strike Over El’Rufai’s High handedness

The National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas workers, NUPENG, has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike if the Federal Government fails to caution Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

NUPENG in a statement by its National President, Williams Akporeha, that it had received a report of a clandestine move of Governor El-Rufai to put the lives of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, and other union leaders at risk.

The union reiterated no labour leader or worker must be “harmed, harassed, maimed, humiliated or victimized during this 5-day peaceful protests in the State.”

It claimed the reception of a “very reliable report of the clandestine move of Governor Nasir El-Rufai to hurt and put the lives of NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba and other Labour Leaders to danger in his usual blind egotistical style of running government in the State.”

The statement in part reads : “NUPENG therefore warns that if any harm is inflicted on any of the members of organized Labour, the Leadership of the Union will not hesitate to call on all our members throughout the nation for a total shut down of all our services in the upstream, mid-stream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry.

“In the light of the above, we are therefore putting all NUPENG members nationwide on red alert and may at very short notice of five hours call for a nationwide industrial action if situation arises.

“Our solidarity remains constant!!! for the Union makes us strong!!!”