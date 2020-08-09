NUPENG To Begin Strike On Monday

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, have resolved to embark on its planned strike action tomorrow Monday following the inability of the Lagos State Government to reach an agreement on issues brought up by the union.

NUPENG said until the the issues of extortion and harassment of its members are addressed it will have no other option than to proceed with the strike.

In a statement signed by NUPENG National President Williams Akporeha, he claimed that the union had made several appeals and reports to Lagos State Government and the Presidential Task Force for the decongestion of Apapa on these challenges.

According to him even after the appeals, the government still failed to respond to them to allow members carry on their business effectively.

He said,“The entire rank and file members of the Union are deeply pained, frustrated and agonized by the barrage of these challenges being consistently faced by Petroleum Tanker Drivers in Lagos State and are left with no other option but to direct the withdrawal of their services in Lagos State until Lagos State Government and other relevant Stakeholders address these critical challenges.

“We cannot afford to fold our arms while our members are being consistently and continually extorted, intimidated, harassed and victimized by different groups and segments in Lagos”.

On the extortion of Tanker Drivers by some security operatives, he said, “It is really disturbing and as well inexplicable that security agents who are expected to ensure free-flow of traffic and protection of road users now use their uniforms and arms to intimidate, harass and extort money from Petroleum Tanker Drivers.

“This reprehensible conduct is taking serious tolls on the psychological, emotional and financial state of Petroleum Tanker Drivers and their capacity to effectively and efficiently deliver services to the nation.

“This menace must stop and the leadership of these security operatives in Lagos State must go all out to call their men to order with immediate effect. Every one of them should be contented with their salaries and allowances rather than turning hapless Petroleum Tanker Drivers to a money-making machine.

The National President of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, Williams Akporeha, and the General Secretary, Olawale Afolabi, had in a statement issued on Friday directed tanker drivers to begin the withdrawal of their services as from 12:midnight on Monday.