Nursing mother, 52 remanded for alleged earrings theft

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State, yesterday remanded a 52-year-old nursing mother, Adijat Lukman, in police custody for allegedly stealing earrings.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Olayiwola Razaq, told the court that Lukman committed the offence on January 13, 2020 at Ilesha Garage, Osogbo.

Rasaq said that the earrings stolen by the accused person were worth N 40,000, property of Titilayo Adekunle.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the offence levelled against her.

She, however, created drama in court when she brought out her breast to explain she was breastfeeding. The defence counsel, Ibrahim Imran, pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail.

The magistrate, Mrs Riskat Olayemi, remanded Lukman in police custody and adjourned the matter till January 20, 2020.