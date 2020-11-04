NYSC: ‘All Corps Members Will Undergo Antigen-based Test’ – NCDC

All members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) scheme at orientation camps across the country are to undergo one of the new Antigen-Based tests says the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The Director General NCDC, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu disclosed this at the PTF briefing on Tuesday in Abuja, stating that the process of procurement of the antigen-based test is almost completed.
He said this is part of efforts put in place to ensure the safe re-opening of NYSC camps across all the 36 States in Nigeria.
“We will test everyone to enable us keep our camps safe with the understanding of what is going on in the country,” he added.
Chikwe said the Federal government launched an Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) call vanguard in all the states with young people interested in the IPC being trained for self management and regulation in the camps as they open.
The Director General assured parents of the safety of their children in camps since the risk assessment of all the camps has been on in the last few weeks.
Dr. Ihekweazu urges parents to encourage their children to do the needful before resuming in the camps.
He noted that though the youths are at lower risk, yet “lower risk does not mean no risk”.