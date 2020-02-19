NYSC DG to coordinators: No corps member must die again

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier-General Ibrahim Shuaibu has warned all state coordinators that no corps member must die during camp orientation programme while in camp again.

The NYSC boss said otherwise, they would be sanctioned.

He gave this warning yesterday in Abuja at the 2020 Batch A pre-orientation meeting of management with area coordinators, state coordinators, camp directors, camp commandants and collaborating agencies.