NYSC To Adopt Intense Compliance With Virus Guidelines Ahead Of Camps Re-opening

Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), promised stringent compliance with the COVID-19 protocols on the pandemic endorsed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and Presidential Task Force (PTF) in all its orientation camps across the country.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the scheme, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi on Thursday in Abuja.

The Director expressed that the NYSC boss made the promise during the 2020 Batch ‘B’ pre-orientation workshop held in Jos on Thursday with the theme “Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in the Management of Camps in the context of COVID-19.”

Adeyemi quoted the Director as saying “since the outbreak of the virus in the country, the scheme did not record any case among corps members or staffs.”

He stated that the corps management would continue to evaluate the conduct of the orientation course, as well as restrategise toward enhancing its success due to its critical role as launch pad for the service year.

He added that though the pandemic posed challenges to socio-economic activities in the country and the rest of the world, the scheme, being a dynamic organisation remained visible, especially through complementary contributions of corps members at containing the pandemic.

“management is committed to ensuring that no camp records outbreak of the virus”. He Said.

“The orientation course was suspended abruptly on March, 18, 2020 to avoid the outbreak of COVID-19 in the orientation camps.

“In line with the current realities, our approach to the conduct of the forthcoming orientation course will focus on proper induction of corps members on core ideals of the scheme, with equal attention to the approved safety protocols.”

General Shuaibu urged the workshop participants to draft out feasible strategies for successful conduct of the forthcoming orientation course.

Saying “there is no gainsaying the fact that an environment that is conducive is crucial to the success of the orientation programme, and indeed the entire service year”.

“the improvements in camp development in some states is considered by the Management as highly commendable”.

He therefore appealed to state governments to discharge their statutory responsibilities of upgrading and expanding camp facilities to adequately serve the increasing corps population.