OAP N6 Slams 9ice Over Apology Video After Cheating On Wife

By Onwuka Gerald

Popular Nigerian OAP, N6 has lambasted singer and instrumentalist, 9ice for making apology video after cheating on wife, Olasunkanmi Akande.

According to him, the singer didn’t afford his wife at least time to sober and grieve or better still, wait for her next move before hastily making a video apology that escalated way more than the former.

N6 asked 9ice if the public he is currently pleading with to talk to wife, actually cheated with him.

OAP N6 also heaped blame on Nigerian women for neglecting men that have had cheating records in the past.

His words:

“Imagine cheating on your wife and making a whole ass video in the Hotel with the babe. The gist now leaks to a few blog. You can’t even let your wife grieve and plan her next set of moves in peace and quiet”.